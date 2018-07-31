NFL Super Bowl 2019 odds: Predictions, top picks, teams to fade from Vegas expert

The NFL preseason is officially underway. Teams are in camp and the first wave of preseason games is upon us. Even though the 2019 Super Bowl is over six months away, everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors is already evaluating the odds and locking in their Super Bowl picks. Despite falling short in February, oddsmakers still favor the New England Patriots to win it all in 2019, giving them 6-1 Super Bowl 2019 odds. There are plenty of other legitimate 2019 Super Bowl contenders, however, with 15 NFL teams going off at 20-1 or shorter.

Before you make your 2019 Super Bowl picks, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say.



White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.



If you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000.



White has analyzed the latest Super Bowl 53 odds and identified major errors from Vegas oddsmakers. He's sharing those selections over at SportsLine.



We'll give one away: White likes the value on the Saints at 18-1. He likes the balance they achieved on offense last season amid the integration of explosive running back Alvin Kamara. He also notes they made huge strides with their long-maligned defense.



Behind the always-reliable Drew Brees, the Saints finished last season with the NFL's No. 2-ranked offense, averaging 391.2 yards and 28 points. They fought their way from the league's worst defense early in the season to finish No. 17, allowing 336.5 yards and 20.4 points. They're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

One shocker: White is completely fading the Raiders, saying they are extremely overpriced with 2019 Super Bowl odds of 18-1, even with former championship-winning coach Jon Gruden now at the helm.



"The Raiders splurged on Gruden to lead this team, but it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to keep up with the evolution of the game while he has been in the booth," White told SportsLine. "Even if the offense can squeeze one more good year out of veterans Marshawn Lynch and Jordy Nelson, the defense needs to show better than it did last year, and I'm just not sure the talent is there around Khalil Mack."

White is also eyeing two teams getting 40-1 Super Bowl odds or longer, and one of them didn't even win six games last season.



Who is White backing to win the 2019 Super Bowl? And which massive long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's NFL futures bets and analysis for Super Bowl LIII, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.



Patriots - 6-1

Rams - 10-1

Vikings - 10-1

Steelers - 10-1

Eagles - 10-1

Packers - 14-1

Falcons - 16-1

Texans - 16-1

Jaguars - 16-1

Chargers - 16-1

Saints - 18-1

Raiders - 18-1

49ers - 20-1

Chiefs - 20-1

Giants - 20-1

Lions - 25-1

Titans - 25-1

Cowboys - 30-1

Seahawks - 40-1

Broncos - 40-1

Panthers - 40-1

Redskins - 50-1

Ravens - 50-1

Colts - 60-1

Browns - 80-1

Bengals - 80-1

Dolphins - 80-1

Bills - 80-1

Bears - 80-1

Buccaneers - 80-1

Jets - 80-1

Cardinals - 100-1