Just eight teams remain in the 2023 NFL playoffs coming out of Super Wild Card Weekend. In that opening playoff slate, six teams were sent packing -- the Seahawks, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens and Buccaneers. As those clubs lick their wounds and head into the offseason, both No. 1 seeds -- the Chiefs and Eagles -- are now entering the fray after enjoying a bye.

Coming out of the week-long break, the Chiefs still have a hold of the top odds to win the Super Bowl at +310. Meanwhile, Philadelphia isn't getting the same respect as K.C. as it sits as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In fact, the Eagles don't even have the best odds in their own conference despite owning home-field advantage. After the Chiefs, the Bills (+350) and 49ers (+380) are bunched together in a top tier. The Eagles are on the outside looking on that trio as they are a step below at +525, which could be looked at as good value considering their talent ceiling and getting a much-needed week of rest.

While Philadelphia may be miffed that it isn't in the same conversation as those other three teams, it is worth pointing out that the top three teams a year ago at this point in the playoffs didn't end up going much further and did not hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The two teams that ended up reaching the Super Bowl last year were even outside the top-four best odds coming out of the wild-card round, with the Rams sitting fifth in the odds at +750 and the Bengals eighth at +1300.

With that in mind, things can flip on a dime in these playoffs, so there may be value on the board here.

Here's a breakdown of the eight teams remaining in the playoff picture and their odds to win Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook

Team Current odds 1. Kansas City Chiefs +310 2. Buffalo Bills +350 3. San Francisco 49ers +380 4. Philadelphia Eagles +525 5. Cincinnati Bengals +800 6. Dallas Cowboys +850 7. New York Giants +3000 8. Jacksonville Jaguars +3500

Dallas is admittedly a fascinating team to look at here at +850, especially after its dominant showing during Monday's win over Tampa Bay, where Dak Prescott had five total touchdowns and zero turnovers. However, there is the question of whether or not the Cowboys have actually turned a corner or if they were simply playing an inferior Buccaneers team that went 4-7 against non-divisional opponents during the regular season.

Meanwhile, if you're trying to recreate the magic Cincinnati had a season ago, reaching the Super Bowl after having the worst odds coming out of the opening round, the Jaguars may be a value play at +3500. That is a way bigger return than what Cincinnati provided last year, but the two teams are a bit similar as they sported two second-year quarterbacks that were taken No. 1 overall. Trevor Lawrence did have a dreadful start to his playoff debut, throwing four interceptions. However, he did finish the game 23 of 29 for 253 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions as Jacksonville mounted a 27-point comeback over L.A. to keep its season alive. Traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this weekend, however, could prove to be too daunting of a task.

If you're still looking for immense value, it is worth pointing out that the New York Giants (+3000) do seem to have that "it" factor at the moment, so they could be on the verge of a miraculous run as well.

Cincinnati does seem to be the best realistic value at +800, although the injuries to their offensive line are a growing concern. Outside of that, the Bengals have the experience of going on the road and winning in hectic environments as we saw a year ago, which they'll need to do this weekend at Orchard Park against the Bills.

Another angle worth keeping an eye on as it relates to both the Chiefs and Bills: It will be interesting to see how these odds change in the event that one of them gets eliminated in the divisional round. Not only would that take one of the two betting favorites off the board, but it'd also eliminate the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship game in Atlanta.

So, if you think, for example, the Bengals are going to upset the Bills this weekend and that the Chiefs will advance over Jacksonville, you may want to put that future play on K.C. in now before those odds sink once it's confirmed they'll be playing for a Super Bowl berth at Arrowhead Stadium rather than a neutral site.