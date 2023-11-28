The NFL is truly heading down its final stretch. Thanksgiving is now in the rearview mirror, a chill is in the air and that means that playoff football is right around the corner. While no team has clinched a postseason berth just yet, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. In turn, we're getting a good sense of who has the best shot of landing in Las Vegas to play -- and potentially win -- Super Bowl LVIII. As we've done over the past few weeks, we're now going to take a look at a snapshot of the latest Super Bowl odds as we enter Week 13.

The most notable change that we've seen this week is at the very top. No longer is it a three-way tie between the 49ers, Eagles and Chiefs. Kansas City has fallen off its Lombardi trajectory a tad as it now holds the second-best odds at +440, looking up to those two powerhouses in the NFC. Of course, that will certainly change once again next week as Philadelphia and San Francisco are set to duke it out in what is expected to be a possible NFC Championship preview on Sunday. At 10-1, the Eagles would still maintain the No. 1 seed if they were to lose to the Niners (8-2), but if they were to drop another game down the stretch while Kyle Shanahan's club keeps pace, the head-to-head tiebreaker would certainly play a key role.

Super Bowl odds via Caesars Sportsbook

While Kansas City is the top AFC team in these odds, the Baltimore Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the conference at the moment and have slowly started to see their odds of winning the Super Bowl increase. They are now +750 after sitting at +800 entering Week 12 and then +950 entering Week 11. John Harbaugh's defense continues to play at a physical and dominant level, while the offense has seen some spark from rookie wideout Zay Flowers, which is a much-needed development considering that Mark Andrews is on IR. While Baltimore may have the No. 1 seed at the moment, oddsmakers likely aren't anointing it as the true powerhouse in the conference due to its remaining schedule, which is the toughest in the NFL. To close out the season, the Ravens will play the Rams, Jaguars, 49ers, Dolphins and Steelers.

Two other AFC teams that have seen their odds surge in recent weeks reside in the Sunshine State -- the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami was +1000 to win the Super Bowl entering Week 11 and is now +850 and right behind the Ravens for the fifth-best odds in the entire league. While their defense has started to flash in recent weeks, the injury bug keeps taking substantial bites out of them, most recently with pass rusher Jaelan Phillips suffering a season-ending Achilles injury on Black Friday. Still, this secondary has plenty of weapons to strike fear into opposing passing attacks, and the Dolphins offense is one of the most lethal that the league has to offer. With Buffalo faltering, the AFC East is theirs for the taking and at 8-3 have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are quietly 8-3 on the season and coming off a huge win over the Texans to keep their first-place standing in the AFC South. Jacksonville has the eighth-easiest remaining schedule in the league, so they could pile up wins to put themselves in the conversation for the No. 1 seed. Currently, they are +1700 to win it all after sitting at +2200 just a few weeks ago.

As for a notable team that has started to fall off a tad, let's look at the Detroit Lions, who were upset on Thanksgiving against the Packers. That loss dropped them to 8-3 on the season and crushed any momentum they may have had to catch the Eagles and contend for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They still have a two-game lead in the NFC North, but their odds of winning the Super Bowl have moved in the wrong direction. They were +1200 to win it all in each of the last two weeks, and that has since dipped to +1500.