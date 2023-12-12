The regular season has only four weeks left, and the playoff race is as wide open as it could possibly be. No team in the AFC has clinched a playoff berth, and only the San Francisco 49ers have secured a spot in the NFC. Moreover, just two teams -- the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots -- have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. That means 30 teams still have at least a glimmer of hope of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas after winning Super Bowl LVIII.

As we head into Week 15, the Niners have established themselves as a clear Super Bowl favorite, owning the top odds to win it all at +240. Not only have they clinched a spot in the playoffs, but they currently have the inside track at being the No. 1 seed in the NFC after beating the Eagles back in Week 13 and already owning the head-to-head tiebreaker against Dallas thanks to a win back in Week 5. If they win out, the road to Super Bowl LVIII in the NFC will go through Levi's Stadium. San Francisco's remaining opponents are at Arizona in Week 15, then a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Ravens, a trip to Washington to face the Commanders, and a home game against the Rams in Week 18.

While the Niners have essentially been among the favorites to win the Super Bowl for the bulk of the year, they've started to create some distance thanks, in part, to wins against their direct competitors. Leading into their matchup with Philly a couple of weeks ago, they were knotted up with the Eagles at +430 atop the odds.

Since then, Jalen Hurts and Co. have dropped two straight, which has seen them take a dip in the odds. They are now tied with the Cowboys -- who beat them last weekend to jump in first place in the NFC East -- for the second-best odds in the NFC at +750. The Cowboys -- who were +950 heading into Week 13 -- are starting to prove that they are a legit contender after taking down the Eagles, and this five-game winning streak now has them as a serious threat to claim the No. 1 seed.

Super Bowl odds via Caesars Sportsbook

In the AFC, the Ravens have started to separate themselves from the pack as they hold a two-game lead for first place in the AFC North and a one-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the conference at 10-3. Entering Week 13, Baltimore was +750 to win the Super Bowl and was looking up to the Chiefs along with the 49ers and Eagles. Now, they own the second-best odds in the entire league.

Part of Baltimore's ascent has been their strong play, but it's also contributed by the Kansas City Chiefs faltering as of late. The defending Super Bowl champions have lost four of their last six games and continue to look clunky on offense, which was evident in Kadarius Toney lining up offsides during what would've been a go-ahead touchdown on Sunday against Buffalo. While the defense has been arguably the best Patrick Mahomes has played with, his offense -- as it's currently playing -- doesn't seem to be instilling much faith in the oddsmakers.

As for the middle/bottom teams that could present some lottery ticket-type value, the Los Angeles Rams (+10000) are fascinating. They were +12500 a couple of weeks ago and are firmly in contention for a wild card spot in the NFC. They are currently the No. 8 seed but have the same record as the No. 7-seeded Packers, who edged them out based on a head-to-head tiebreaker. If Matthew Stafford can continue to remain hot and the Rams can either sweep their remaining slate or win three of their final four, they'll be right there as a rather dangerous wild card opponent that has championship DNA from a few years ago.