We've hit the Christmas holiday in the NFL, which means the regular season is just about winding down. There are only three weeks left and the playoff picture is seeing quite a bit of movement as we head down the stretch, which has also sent the latest Super Bowl odds for a loop.

That said, the San Francisco 49ers remain the favorite to ultimately hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas at the end of Super Bowl LVIII, and the positive view from the oddsmakers is only increasing. The Niners are now +215 to win it all after they were listed at +240 heading into Week 15. This increasing belief that San Fran will be the eventual Super Bowl champs has been surging over the past month, in part because of their strong play, but also because no true adversary has revealed themselves yet. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Arguably their biggest threat when looking at the odds a few weeks ago was the Philadelphia Eagles. At one point, they were co-favorites to win the Super Bowl, but Nick Sirianni's team has fallen off in recent weeks. They've lost three straight, including a gut-wrenching defeat in Week 15 at the hands of Drew Lock, who led the Seahawks on a last-second game-winning drive. Philly held the third-highest Super Bowl odds in the NFL at +750 entering Week 15 and now holds the fifth-best odds at +900. The Dallas Cowboys also saw their stock drop after being blown out by the Bills on Sunday. They sat at +750 entering the week and are now +1000.

Here's a look at the full Super Bowl LVIII odds:

Super Bowl odds via Caesars Sportsbook

What will be fascinating this week is the Christmas Day head-to-head between the 49ers and Ravens. This could very well be a Super Bowl preview between the two teams that are the top two betting favorites to win it all. Baltimore is currently the top seed in the AFC and just handled the Jaguars a loss on the road in prime time. Lamar Jackson is playing himself into the MVP conversation and his team boasts one of the top defenses in the league. The Ravens saw their odds increase to +525 after they were +575 coming into Week 15, and if they were to go into Santa Clara and upset the 49ers, they'd likely jump up as the Super Bowl favorite.

Maybe the most controversial team within these odds is the Buffalo Bills. After decisively taking down the Cowboys at home, the Bills own the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl. However, they are currently not even in the playoffs if the season were to end today. They are tied with three other teams in the wild card race at 8-6, but because of tiebreakers not falling in their favor, Sean McDermott's team is the No. 9 seed coming out of Week 15.

They have a below-.500 conference record at the moment, which hurts them trying to win tiebreaking scenarios in the AFC. Maybe their best chance would be to win the AFC East if Miami were to drop a game down the stretch before they meet in Week 18. If they get in, Buffalo certainly is dangerous, which is why the oddsmakers view them so highly, but them actually punching a ticket into the postseason is a tricky endeavor.