The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will clash as Kansas City looks to secure its third consecutive Super Bowl title at Super Bowl 59 on Sunday in New Orleans. The Chiefs are taking aim at their fifth Lombardi Trophy and fourth since 2019, while the Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl crown since 2017 and are making their third Super Bowl appearance in eight years. The Chiefs (15-2), who have won nine consecutive AFC Division titles, are 5-0 against the NFC this season. The Eagles (14-3), who have won four NFL titles in their history, are 5-0 against AFC foes this season. Kansas City leads the all-time series 6-5, including a 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII two years ago.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Adam Silverstein has to say, considering his mastery of NFL picks.

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein has dominated his NFL picks for SportsLine. Over his last 144 NFL picks, he is 86-54-4, returning $2,667 to $100 players, making him SportsLine's No. 1 expert entering Super Bowl 59. Anyone following him at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Silverstein has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Kansas City -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 49 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Kansas City -125, Philadelphia +105

KC: Chiefs have won and covered in last three Super Bowl appearances

PHI: Eagles are 13-7 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. Eagles streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Eight-year veteran Patrick Mahomes continues to dominate and is one of the best big-game quarterbacks in league history. In 20 career postseason games, he has completed 490 of 723 passes (67.8%) for 5,557 yards and 43 touchdowns with just eight interceptions and a rating of 105.8. He has also carried 108 times for 581 yards (5.4 average) and seven touchdowns. In the 32-29 AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, he threw for 245 yards and one touchdown, but also rushed 11 times for 43 yards and two scores.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been his top target with 106 receptions, including the postseason. He has nine catches for 136 yards (15.1 average) and one touchdown in two playoff games this season. He has two explosive plays, including a long of 49, with 66 yards after the catch and six first-down conversions. He had seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 average) and one score in the 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. During the regular season, he caught 97 passes for 823 yards (8.5 average) and three touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Eagles can cover

Dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts powers the Philadelphia offense. He has compiled a rating of 105.0 by completing 48 of 69 passes (69.6%) for 505 yards and three touchdowns in three postseason games this season. Behind running back Saquon Barkley, Hurts is the team's second-leading rusher in the playoffs, rushing 23 times for 122 yards (5.3 average) and four touchdowns. In the 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game, he completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season, hasn't missed a beat in the postseason. In three games, he has rushed 66 times for 442 yards (6.7 average) and five touchdowns. When the Eagles need a big play, he has more than delivered with four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 78. He was the difference in a 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, rushing 26 times for 205 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns. He rushed fr 118 yards on 15 carries (7.9 average) and three scores in the NFC Championship Game. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

Silverstein has analyzed Chiefs vs. Eagles from every possible angle. He's leaning Over the point total, and he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Head to SportsLine to see what it is, and find out which team to back.

Who wins Eagles vs. Chiefs on Sunday, and which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is an amazing 86-54 on NFL picks, and find out.