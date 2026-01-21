Who doesn't love a good "what-if" scenario? Let's have some fun and predict how the four possible Super Bowl matchups might shake out. For these projections, I'm assuming all four teams advance from their conference championships healthy. The 2025 NFL season has hit its peak, and the weekend is loaded with teams that couldn't be more different on paper. With Seattle, Los Angeles, New England and Denver left in the mix, figuring out what the NFL betting lines should look like for any of these Super Bowl matchups means really digging into the numbers.

The overarching narrative of this postseason is defined by two countervailing forces: the historical dominance of the Seattle Seahawks' defense and the catastrophic volatility introduced by the season-ending injury to Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. While the Broncos finished as the AFC's top seed with a 15-3 record, the loss of their offensive engine necessitates a radical recalibration of their power rating, transforming them from a prohibitive favorite into a distinct statistical underdog in every forward-looking simulation.

Conversely, the Seahawks have ascended to the top of the analytical hierarchy, posting the league's best Total DVOA, Defensive DVOA, and Special Teams DVOA -- a "triple crown" of efficiency that places them in the company of the 1985 Chicago Bears and 1991 Washington.

Both the Rams and Patriots deserve to be here -- they've shown consistency and grit all season long. Still, I have to knock New England a little for its softer schedule, and it's worth noting that some of the team's stats took a hit because of defensive injuries late in the year. The good news for Pats fans is the roster is healthy now.

Below, I'll share how I'd set the lines for each possible matchup, along with my pick at the current lookahead odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

DraftKings Lookahead: Seattle -3.5, O/U 45.5

Jeff's Projected Betting Line: Seattle -4.5, O/U 45, Seattle -220/New England +180

The Pick: Seattle -3.5

This matchup really highlights how shaky New England's record is. Seattle's defense, giving up just 4.5 yards per play, is a big step up from anything New England saw during their .429 strength of schedule campaign. Drake Maye would be thrown into the fire against the league's trickiest coverage schemes -- on a neutral Super Bowl stage, no less. Seattle's run defense (No. 2 in the league) should force the Patriots to throw, and with an offensive line giving up 3.1 sacks a game, that's a recipe for trouble against Seattle's relentless pass rush. If points are hard to come by, Seattle's top-ranked special teams quietly add another 1.5 to 2 points to their column.

According to my model, the Seahawks are the definitive favorite in this game. Seattle's edge in net yards per play (+1.4 vs. +1.0) is even more impressive given the relative softness of New England's schedule this season. New England's top-tier coaching staff may help mitigate some of the team's deficiencies. Maye has been awesome in his sophomore season, leading the league with a 77.1 QBR, while the ground attack consistently delivers 128.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Milton Williams's return at defensive tackle has noticeably elevated the team's energy and performance.

However, the Patriots' sack differential (-0.8) is the lowest among the four remaining teams, while the Seahawks' +1.1 margin further underscores their statistical advantage. Historically, teams with negative sack differentials rarely win Super Bowls. According to my simulations, Seattle covers the spread 65% of the time.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

DraftKings Lookahead: Seattle -9.5, O/U 38.5

Jeff's Projected Betting Line: Seattle -8, O/U 40.5, Seahawks -400/Broncos +310

The Pick: Denver +9.5

This is a lopsided affair on paper because of Nix's injury. Denver's defense is championship-caliber -- No. 1 in sack differential and No. 2 in red zone defense. Offensively, Jarrett Stidham is expected to struggle, but I have a feeling he'll surpass expectations. Denver's defense will keep them in the game early. Their +68 sack differential suggests they will harass Sam Darnold. Seattle's commitment to the run (over half of its offensive plays) is the perfect way to slow down an aggressive pass rush. If Denver's offense keeps stalling, the Broncos' defense could be gassed by the time the fourth quarter rolls around, although the long halftime should help.

Denver isn't really in the title hunt anymore -- the Broncos have shifted into full "us against the world" mode. The numbers say the Broncos will have a tough time scoring more than 13-17 points against any of the remaining teams. But if they somehow make the Super Bowl, you have to assume Stidham and this Broncos offense did something impressive in the AFC Championship. Honestly, getting 9.5 points is hard to pass up.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots

DraftKings Lookahead: Los Angeles -3, O/U 50.5

Jeff's Projected Betting Line: Los Angeles -3.5, O/U Total: 51.5, Los Angeles -175/New England +150

The Pick: Los Angeles -3

Honestly, this is the matchup I really want to see. It's where we find out who's for real and who's just had a cushy ride so far. The Rams average 6.0 yards per play, and their sack differential (+1.1 per game) is tied with Seattle for second best among the four remaining teams. New England's defense ranks in the top 12 by DVOA, but the Patriots haven't consistently stifled quality offenses. As a result, the Rams should control possession, potentially leaving Maye on the sidelines for extended stretches.

But the real swing factor? The red zone. The Rams are tough as nails inside the 20, only allowing touchdowns on 50.8% of opponents' trips. The Patriots? They're giving up TDs nearly 61% of the time. So if the Rams get close, you can pretty much count on them punching it in. The Pats, though, are probably kicking. Add that up over a few drives, and it's a huge edge for L.A.

With the Rams putting up over 30 points a game, New England can't just stick to their usual run-first, grind-it-out style. The Rams turn every game into a track meet, and that's not where the Patriots want to be. I'm giving the Rams a little extra credit here -- they're playing in the 49ers' stadium, which they visit every year. That kind of familiarity can be a real edge.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

DraftKings Lookahead: Los Angeles -8.5, O/U 42.5

Jeff's Projected Betting Line: Los Angeles -7.5, O/U 42, Los Angeles -380/Denver +295

The Pick: Denver +8.5

Are you seeing the trend with these possible matchups? The Broncos keep popping up as big underdogs -- getting spotted more than a touchdown -- and the totals in their games are always on the lower side. This is exactly the kind of scenario where oddsmakers tend to overlook Denver. One of the biggest battles here is the Rams' passing game against Denver's ferocious pass rush (68 sacks!). The old saying goes, "defense travels," and Denver's pressure could absolutely throw the Rams off their rhythm.

Losing Nix is a double blow for Denver -- it hurts the offense, sure, but it also puts more pressure on the defense. There's a real link between third-down offense and late-game defensive stamina. If Stidham can't keep the chains moving, Denver's defense could be stuck on the field for an extra 10-15 snaps, which means more fatigue and more points allowed late.

But here's the thing: Don't be shocked if Stidham turns some heads here. If Denver's made it this far, he's doing something right. He should be brimming with confidence, and with this many points up for grabs in a winner-take-all game, it's hard not to be tempted.