NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, best picks, teams to fade from Vegas expert

It might still be more than six months until the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, but that's the end goal for every NFL team. With the 2019 Hall of Fame Game already in the books, the Super Bowl is fresh on everybody's minds. The Miami Dolphins will try to play Super Bowl 54 in their home stadium, but they started a long-term rebuild this offseason with former Patriots assistant Brian Flores as their head coach. Former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is now on the Titans, while veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen will guide the offense. The Dolphins are a whopping 500-1 in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds thanks to a roster filled with a number of holes, but the NFL produces shocking results on a weekly basis. So before you make your 2020 Super Bowl picks, see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White, first.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last five years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: White is high on the Minnesota Vikings, a 25-1 long shot. Minnesota went to the NFC Championship Game just two seasons ago and will be looking to take a step forward in Kirk Cousins' second season with the franchise.

The Vikings went 8-7-1 last season, when their primary issue was an offensive line that struggled to protect Cousins and generate push in the run game. Minnesota ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing last season, but made a concerted effort to remedy the issue after drafting Garrett Bradbury in the first round to start at center and signing former Patriots and Titans guard Josh Kline to a three-year deal in free agency.

"The market sees the NFC North as a tight three-way race between the Bears, Packers and Vikings. But while the first two of those teams are 14-1 to win the Super Bowl, the Vikings pace well behind in those odds," White told SportsLine. "This team was on the doorstep in 2017. Why not this year?"

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1