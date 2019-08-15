NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, best picks, teams to target and fade from Vegas expert

The 2019 NFL preseason is in full swing, with the second round of games taking place this week. NFL futures bettors will be keeping close tabs on the latest depth chart movements and injury news. Vegas will be keeping a keen eye as well as bookmakers set their 2020 Super Bowl odds. The Dallas Cowboys are hungry for their first title in 24 years and have plenty of talent, but contract negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper have cast a long shadow over training camp. Elliott is holding out as he looks for a new deal and the Cowboys are listed at 20-1 in the latest Super Bowl 54 odds. Meanwhile, the Patriots and Chiefs are at 6-1 and the Saints and Rams are 10-1 to win it all in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Before you make any NFL predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last four years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2020 Super Bowl futures as the preseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 54 picks. They're only available at SportsLine.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: He is fading the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-1. There's no questioning that the Chiefs are talented, as they've made five playoff appearances in six years and took the Patriots to overtime in last season's AFC Championship Game. However, they still have major questions to answer defensively while fighting regression offensively.

Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu are solid additions defensively, but it's hard to imagine a complete turnaround from a team that finished second-to-last in total defense, passing defense and red-zone defense in 2018. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an all-world talent, but it also seems likely that opposing defenses will adjust and keep him from putting up record numbers again in 2019.

"This is going to be a tougher year for the Chiefs, one of transition," White told SportsLine. "They're switching defensive schemes and it's going to take time for those guys to get their footing. For every quality addition they made, they still have plenty of questions to answer."

White also loves an under-the-radar team that missed the postseason last year. This triple-digit long shot is being overlooked in a huge way, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the 2020 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2020 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2020 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $4,000 in profit for his followers over the past two seasons.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1