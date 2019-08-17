NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, expert picks, teams to avoid from Vegas insider

Sportsbooks are open for business on odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl, and with less than a month until the start of the regular season, now might be the best time to get the most advantageous numbers. All 32 teams are still constructing their rosters to give them the best chance of lifting the Lombardy Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl 54. Vegas is taking a long, hard look at injuries across the league that could potentially derail a team's chances of winning the Super Bowl. Uncertainty lingers around Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. Luck, who remains sidelined with injuries to his ankle and calf, has missed most of training camp and will not take part in any of the Colts' preseason games. His status for Week 1 also remains up in the air. Luck won Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns, the second most in the NFL. He missed the entire season in 2017, which resulted in the Colts going 4-12. Despite his uncertainly for the upcoming season, the Colts are getting 2020 Super Bowl odds of 16-1. The latest Super Bowl 54 odds list 10 teams at 16-1 or shorter, including the Patriots and Chiefs, the co-favorites at 6-1. Before you make any NFL predictions on who wins it all, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top NFL handicapping guru, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last four years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: He's all over the Baltimore Ravens, long shots at 40-1.

The Ravens have plenty of playoff experience under head coach John Harbaugh. Despite falling to the Chargers in the first round last season, the Ravens have advanced to the Divisional Round in seven of their last eight trips to the playoffs. And Baltimore's offense is tailored to quarterback Lamar Jackson's game: aggressive with the run and selective with the pass.

"I wanted to be off the Ravens' bandwagon this year, as I'm not sure their offense is sustainable after facing a string of bad rush defenses at the end of last year, not to mention the lack of established talent at wide receiver and the losses on defense," White told SportsLine. "But the Ravens play plenty of lackluster run defenses again this year and the passing game has options at tight end and running back, a formula the Patriots have shown can be successful."

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1