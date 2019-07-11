NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, optimal picks, teams to avoid from Vegas expert

With training camps beginning later this month and hype for the upcoming NFL season continuing to build, all 32 teams have their sights set on the 2020 Super Bowl in Hard Rock Stadium just outside Miami. However, only 12 teams will make it into the NFL playoffs and many would argue that there are only a handful of genuine 2020 Super Bowl contenders. The Bears made an impressive jump from worst to first last season, but a heartbreaking loss to the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round courtesy of a missed 43-yard field goal abruptly ended their season. They're at 14-1 in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds, but many will be wondering if last season was a fluke. Meanwhile, the Patriots and Chiefs are co-favorites to win it all at 6-1 in the latest Super Bowl LIV odds. Before you make your 2020 Super Bowl picks and NFL predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine's top NFL handicapper R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. His followers are up more than $4,000 over the past two seasons.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last five years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

Now, with sportsbooks posting fresh 2020 Super Bowl futures following the NFL Draft, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl LIV picks. They're only available at SportsLine.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: White is high on the Eagles at 14-1 even though they're a double-digit long shot to win the Miami Super Bowl.

The champions of Super Bowl LII squeaked into a wild card spot last season, but Carson Wentz was injured late in the season again and this time Nick Foles wasn't enough to get them past the divisional round.

However, Wentz is healthy entering the season and just signed a massive extension that gives him the comfort of knowing he's safe in his job for years to come. Around him, the Eagles have upgraded their backfield by trading for Jordan Howard and drafting Miles Sanders, fortified their offensive line and added playmaking ability with wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Defensive upgrades also has them trending in the right direction on that side of the ball according to White.

"I don't think the defense quite has the upside of the 2017 model, but Malik Jackson and Andrew Sendejo are quality additions," White told SportsLine. "This team should be in the mix for a Super Bowl run in 2019, and 14-1 is an appealing price."

White is also eyeing a massive long shot that won fewer than five games last season. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the 2020 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2020 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2020 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $4,000 in profit for his followers over the past two seasons.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 8-1

New Orleans Saints 8-1

Indianapolis Colts 12-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Cleveland Browns 16-1

Los Angeles Chargers 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 18-1

Dallas Cowboys 18-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Seattle Seahawks 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Houston Texans 30-1

Atlanta Falcons 30-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 40-1

Carolina Panthers 60-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

New York Jets 80-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1