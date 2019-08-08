NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, optimal picks, teams to fade from Vegas expert

The Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and Saints made it to their respective conference championship games last season, so it's no surprise to see those four squads listed as the top-four favorites in the 2020 Super Bowl odds. That AFC duo is going off at 6-1, with their NFC counterparts not far behind, both at 10-1. But with six months of action to play out before Super Bowl 54, there are countless ways the 2019 NFL season could play out, and savvy handicappers are evaluating possible breakthrough teams such as the Cleveland Browns (20-1), Baltimore Ravens (40-1) or the San Francisco 49ers (40-1) in hopes of a big return. Before locking in any 2020 Super Bowl picks of your own for those teams or any others, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from R.J. White, an elite handicapper who has crushed his selections for SportsLine.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last four years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2020 Super Bowl futures as the preseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 54 picks. They're only available at SportsLine.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: Kansas City isn't a good value at 6-1 despite its strong run last season. The hype is understandable as the Chiefs get ready for the second year with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. He set records and led the NFL's best overall offense in 2018, and he'll have key targets such as Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins back, along with the addition of Mecole Hardman, who Kansas City drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

But Mahomes saw his numbers slow slightly late last season, and White is predicting that NFL defensive coordinators, given several months to study his film, should be able to slow him down in 2019.

The Chiefs are also transitioning to a new defensive scheme with Steve Spagnuolo taking over as the new coordinator. Kansas City already struggled last season by allowing 26.3 points per game and the new scheme is going to require an adjustment. Pass rushers Justin Houston and Dee Ford, who combined for 22 sacks last season, have also moved on.

"This is going to be a tougher year for the Chiefs, one of transition," White told SportsLine.

White also loves an under-the-radar team that missed the postseason last year. This triple-digit long shot is being overlooked in a huge way, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the 2020 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2020 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2020 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $4,000 in profit for his followers over the past two seasons.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1