NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, picks, teams to avoid from Vegas expert

Sportsbooks are open for business on NFL odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl, and now might be the best time to get the most advantageous numbers. Teams are in the initial stages of shaping their rosters following the NFL Draft and through free agency. Handicappers and oddsmakers alike are working on limited information as they evaluate 2020 Super Bowl odds, but those who do their homework can see hefty returns from wagering on NFL futures. The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are currently listed at 6-1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2020 in the latest Super Bowl 54 odds. Other clubs near the top of the wagering menu include the Los Angeles Rams at 8-1 and New Orleans Saints at 9-1 Super Bowl odds. Before you make any 2020 Super Bowl picks, look at the NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Vegas expert, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. His followers are up more than $4,000 over the past two seasons.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last five years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

Now, with sportsbooks posting fresh 2020 Super Bowl futures following the NFL Draft, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl LIV picks.

We'll give one of White's selections away: He's avoiding the Chiefs, who are listed as co-favorites at 6-1 2020 Super Bowl odds.

"Start with quarterback Patrick Mahomes," White told SportsLine. "Is he going to play at record levels again for a second straight year? I'd bet against it, and teams will find some way to slow the offense down at least a little."

White was all over Kansas City's breakout season last year, as he advised SportsLine members to take the over on the Chiefs' win total of 8.5 and odds to win the AFC West at 3-1. The Chiefs went 12-4 to win the division and White cashed both wagers.

In addition to anticipating some regression from Mahomes in his second full year as a starter and the ability of defenses to make adjustments, White believes the Chiefs still have unanswered questions. For example, they are implementing a new defensive scheme and it remains to be seen if their personnel will respond.

White also noted the legal issues surrounding wideout Tyreek Hill will likely cause the speedy playmaker to miss time during the season. And embattled running back Kareem Hunt is now on the Browns.

"I'd be surprised if Hill played a single down for them this year, and the Chiefs are certainly not worth betting to win it all as co-favorites," White said.

White is also eyeing a massive long shot that won fewer than five games last season.

Who is White backing to win the 2020 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2020 Super Bowl odds below.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 8-1

New Orleans Saints 9-1

Indianapolis Colts 10-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 16-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 25-1

San Francisco 49ers 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Houston Texans 30-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Carolina Panthers 60-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 60-1

New York Jets 80-1

Oakland Raiders 80-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Miami Dolphins 200-1