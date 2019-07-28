NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, picks, teams to fade from Vegas expert

The 2020 Super Bowl takes place at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2. For some teams, making it through a grueling 16-game regular season and the playoffs is more of a fantasy than an attainable goal. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are beginning full-scale rebuilds of their franchises, so Vegas oddsmakers have set extremely long 2020 Super Bowl odds on seeing either team at Super Bowl LIV. In fact, the Cardinals, who drafted quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall, are 300-1 to win it all, while the Dolphins are 500-1 to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Last year's AFC Championship Game participants, the Chiefs and Patriots, are co-favorites to win it all at 6-1 in the latest Super Bowl 54 odds. Before you make any 2020 Super Bowl predictions, see the latest NFL picks from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: White is high on the Tennessee Titans as a massive 100-1 long shot. Tennessee was very competitive in Mike Vrabel's first year as head coach, winning nine games and narrowly missing out on the playoffs after losing what was essentially a play-in game to the Colts in Week 17.

The Titans ran the football effectively, ranking sixth in the NFL in total rushing thanks to a three-headed attack of Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis and quarterback Marcus Mariota. That allowed them to shorten games and lean on a stout defense that ranked third in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed.

This offseason, they took steps to bolster their offense by signing Adam Humphries and drafting A.J. Brown to add playmaking ability at wide receiver. Tennessee also beefed up its offensive line by signing former Rams guard Rodger Saffold. They'll hope Mariota can stay healthy enough to bring the offense forward, but also signed longtime Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill as a capable backup if Mariota winds up injured again.

With defensive end Jurrell Casey, safety Kevin Byard and cornerback Malcolm Butler on defense, the Titans have talent on both sides of the ball and should compete for a playoff spot. Their 100-1 price gives them considerable value in the current 2020 Super Bowl odds.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 8-1

New Orleans Saints 8-1

Indianapolis Colts 12-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Cleveland Browns 16-1

Los Angeles Chargers 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 18-1

Dallas Cowboys 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Houston Texans 30-1

Atlanta Falcons 30-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 40-1

Carolina Panthers 60-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

New York Jets 80-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1