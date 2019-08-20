NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, top expert picks, teams to avoid from Vegas insider

One of the most popular preseason wagers for NFL bettors is who will win the 2020 Super Bowl. Year after year, the preseason is the optimal time to find advantageous odds for several teams. The New Orleans Saints were one play away from the Super Bowl last season, as a blown pass interference call pushed the Los Angeles Rams into the title game in their place. Vegas has favored the Saints so far, installing them at 10-1 to make it to Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami for Super Bowl 54. New Orleans' chances at the Lombardi Trophy hinge on the aging-yet-dangerous arm of quarterback Drew Brees. Should the Saints get the Brees that lit up the NFL in the first 11 weeks of the 2018 season, a run all the way to Tiffany silver could be a reality and continue to strengthen their 2020 Super Bowl odds. Should New Orleans instead get the Brees that looked extraordinarily pedestrian over his final four regular season starts, we could see an early exit. Before you make any NFL predictions on who wins it all, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top NFL handicapping guru, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last four years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: He is fading the Cleveland Browns 20-1 Super Bowl 54 odds.

White believes there is too much sizzle and not enough steak with Cleveland this season. Any team that adds Odell Beckham Jr. to an offensive mix that already includes talented quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Nick Chubb won't go 0-16 like the Browns did two seasons ago, but Cleveland still has concerns. The offense will be dealing with the absence of wide receiver Antonio Callaway, who is suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy, for the first four games of 2019. Running back Kareem Hunt will miss half the regular season due to suspension, and rookie coach Freddie Kitchens is still unproven.

Only one rookie coach has won it all in the Super Bowl era: George Seifert inherited a team with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice en route to a 14-2 record and Super Bowl victory in 1990. Honorable mention goes to rookie coach Paul Brown, who led the 1950 Browns to the NFL championship. With all that in mind, White tells SportsLine that the Browns have more questions than answers, and he is fading them in 2019, even at 20-1 Super Bowl odds 2020.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1