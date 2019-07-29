NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, top picks, teams to fade from Vegas expert

NFL holdouts and injuries are dominating the headlines across the league as every team eyes the 2020 Super Bowl. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is holding out for a new deal, and he's joined by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, among others. On the injury front, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off the practice field, while the Giants lost expected top receiver Sterling Shepard to a broken thumb and newly-acquired wideout Golden Tate to a suspension. If those holdouts and injuries linger, it will almost certainly impact the 2020 Super Bowl odds of all five of those teams. The Patriots have won six titles in the last 18 years despite suffering major setbacks along the way and they're 6-1 co-favorites to win it all, the same as the Kansas City Chiefs, in the latest Super Bowl 54 odds. Before you make any 2020 Super Bowl predictions, see the picks from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: White is fading Kansas City at 6-1 despite the Chiefs coming off a groundbreaking season. After winning the MVP in his first year as a starter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks like the future of the NFL. Meanwhile, Kansas City's offense caught a huge break when it was announced that wide receiver Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended by the NFL.

However, expecting an offense -- even one as talented as Kansas City's -- to keep up a record pace is a recipe for disappointment. The Chiefs still have major issues defensively despite investments in Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu this offseason.

They were 31st in the NFL in passing defense and total defense last season and allowed a robust 5.0 yards per carry, which was also the second-worst mark in the league. Even though Vegas has placed them on level footing with the Patriots in the latest Super Bowl odds 2020, it's difficult to extract value at that price.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1