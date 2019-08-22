NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, top-rated expert picks, teams to avoid from Vegas insider

As the NFL regular season approaches, several teams with the most significant value based on their 2020 Super Bowl odds could see their prices become less lucrative with every victory. The Kansas City Chiefs were an overtime coin flip away from potentially knocking off the New England Patriots to advance to the Super Bowl last season. The Chiefs' Super Bowl 54 odds of 6-1 could drastically improve if quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets off to a flying start. That hot start is attainable too, as the Chiefs begin 2019 with games at Jacksonville, Oakland and Detroit in three of the first four weeks of the regular season. Coupled with a Week 3 home opener against Baltimore, Kansas City could be rolling strong at 4-0 heading into a Week 5 home date with the Indianapolis Colts. That said, the Chiefs must find more defense than the 2018 effort that ranked them 31st in the NFL at 405.5 yards per game and dead last in passing defense (295.1). Before you make any NFL predictions on who wins it all, scope out the 2020 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top pro football handicaper, R.J. White.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: He is high on the Carolina Panthers' 2020 Super Bowl odds of 40-1.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder after he was forced to miss the final game of the 2018 season, and signals out of Carolina's training camp suggest he has returned to his pre-injury form. When you combine a healthy Newton with under-25-year-old skill players like running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and wideout D.J. Moore, it is easy to see why Panthers fans are brimming with optimism.

McCaffrey alone is reason to be bullish on the Panthers. He just missed a 2,000 all-purpose yards season in 2018 and is a shoo-in to make his first Pro Bowl. Carolina's run defense should also be improved with the free agent signing of Gerald McCoy from the Buccaneers to accent seven-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short. The Panthers also improved by drafting potential NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Brian Burns, who recorded two sacks in just 10 snaps during Carolina's preseason-opening victory over the Bears.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1