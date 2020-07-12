Watch Now: Time to Schein: Patrick Mahomes' deal does not impact Dak Prescott's negotiations with the Cowboys ( 3:05 )

The NFC South should be stacked in 2020, as the Saints return future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and star receiver Michael Thomas to make a run at the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers added future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski in an effort to get Brady his seventh Super Bowl ring. The Saints cruised to the division title and a 13-3 record in 2019, while the Buccaneers struggled to finish 7-9. Should you back either team given their 2021 Super Bowl odds?

New Orleans is among the 2021 Super Bowl favorites at 11-1 at William Hill, while Tampa Bay is 16-1 in the latest Super Bowl 55 odds. Are the Saints or Buccaneers worth backing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy entering the new NFL season, or are you better off with teams like the Chiefs (4-1), Ravens (13-2) and 49ers (7-1)? Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is all over the Denver Broncos at 50-1 in the latest Super Bowl LV odds. Quarterback Drew Lock performed well during his five-game rookie season, going 4-1 and posting 1,020 passing yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Broncos went hard in free agency during the offseason, bringing in offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and trading for defensive end Jurrell Casey and defensive back A.J. Bouye. They also kept free safety Justin Simmons via the franchise tag. But the prime move might have been picking up running back Melvin Gordon from the Chargers.

Denver also added talent in the draft, starting with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round. Pairing Jeudy with Courtland Sutton as targets for Lock to accent Gordon and Phillip Lindsay in the backfield could make the Broncos among the AFC's top offenses. White sees Denver as a team ready to step up for a wild-card berth, and thinks the Broncos' 50-1 odds to win Super Bowl 55 look like a steal.

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

White is also eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 18-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 25-1

Buffalo Bills 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1