After Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to a 31-20 win at Super Bowl LIV, many are assuming that Kansas City has become the new dominant force in the NFL. However, the 49ers will be eager to prove that their nine-win turnaround last season was no fluke, while the Ravens could have opened their own window of contention with Lamar Jackson winning the NFL MVP last season. Which teams should you target in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds?

The Chiefs are 5-1 favorites in the latest Super Bowl 55 odds, but the Ravens and 49ers are just behind them at 13-2 and 7-1, respectively. Tom Brady and the new-look Buccaneers have the sixth-best 2020 Super Bowl odds at 12-1. Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the Dallas Cowboys at 12-1 in the latest Super Bowl LV odds. The Cowboys re-signed Amari Cooper long-term, but failed to get an extension done for Dak Prescott.

Robert Quinn, Bryon Jones and Randall Cobb all left in free agency and while Dallas signed Gerald McCoy, Aldon Smith and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, that doesn't pave over the talent lost. Quinn and Jones are going to be particularly difficult to replace on defense, while Travis Frederick's retirement leaves what was once a stellar offensive line with a gaping hole in its interior.

"I'm not sure Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are significant upgrades from the players they're replacing, and neither addresses the key loss of Byron Jones from the secondary," White told SportsLine. "This still is a good team, but not one that deserves to have the third-lowest odds in the NFC."

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

White is also eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 18-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 25-1

Buffalo Bills 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1