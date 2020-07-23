Watch Now: D.C. NFL Franchise To Go By Washington Football Team in Upcoming Season ( 4:23 )

The 2021 Super Bowl was originally scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which the Rams and Chargers will eventually share, but after construction delayed the completion of the project, the game was moved to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. The Chiefs are coming off their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years and locked up Patrick Mahomes with a 10-year extension to extend their title window.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 12-1 in the latest Super Bowl 55 odds. The Buccaneers were dynamic offensively in their first season under Bruce Arians, ranking third in the NFL in scoring offense and total offense. Despite gifting 30 interceptions, Jameis Winston threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. Now, the Buccaneers have upgraded substantially at the position after signing Tom Brady.

The soon-to-be 43-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers and also convinced his old pal Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement. However, as talented as that offense might be with Brady and Gronkowski joining a skill group that already includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the defense still ranked 29th in points allowed and the Bucs didn't do much to address their defensive issues in the offseason. The 12-1 odds ties them for fourth-lowest in the NFL and there are far better values out there despite their offensive improvements.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 18-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 25-1

Buffalo Bills 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1