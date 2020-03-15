NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, best values, targets from Vegas insider

San Francisco made an improbable run to the Super Bowl before eventually falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers, who won just four games in 2018, were led by a dynamic defense that gave up just 281.8 yards per game during the regular season, which ranked second in the NFL. Rookie Nick Bosa made an instant impact for San Francisco, racking up nine sacks in his first NFL season.

The latest Super Bowl 55 odds list the Niners among the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy at 13-2, while Kansas City is favored to repeat at 5-1. However, with the Ravens (7-1), Saints (12-1), Patriots (12-1) and Cowboys (12-1) all listed among the 2021 Super Bowl favorites, you'll want expert advice before locking in your NFL futures bets. Before making NFL predictions on who wins it all, be sure to see the latest 2021 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top pro football expert, R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is all over the Minnesota Vikings at 28-1 in the latest Super Bowl LV odds. The Vikings have won 10 or more games in three of the past five seasons and are coming off an impressive 2019 season that saw them advance to the divisional round in the NFL Playoffs.

White noted the NFC was wide open in 2019, and he expects we'll see another competitive race this year. The Vikings finished the 2019 regular season averaging 133.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranked sixth in the NFL. Running back Dalvin Cook led the charge for Minnesota, carrying the ball 250 times for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Kirk Cousins also seemed to take a major leap last season, throwing 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Cousins has now thrown at least 25 touchdowns the last five seasons.

"The Vikings are stacked with talent on both sides of the ball, and unless a salary-cap squeeze causes them to say goodbye to irreplaceable talent, I expect them to win the NFC North in 2020, making them one of the best Super Bowl value plays on the board," White told SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

Instead, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

San Francisco 49ers 13-2

Baltimore Ravens 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

New England Patriots 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 16-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 25-1

Los Angeles Rams 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Chicago Bears 30-1

Buffalo Bills 33-1

Indianapolis Colts 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Los Angeles Chargers 40-1

Denver Broncos 45-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 75-1

New York Jets 75-1

Arizona Cardinals 75-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1

Carolina Panthers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1