NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, best values, teams to avoid from Vegas insider

If you're seeking value in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds, there's no time like the present since a number of teams are hanging on the periphery and could be raising the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium next February. One of those clubs, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are going off at 25-1 Super Bowl 55 odds. Pittsburgh managed to contend for a postseason berth last season despite having to use its second- and third-string quarterbacks after Week 2 due to Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury.

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger arguably had his best season in 2018, setting career-highs with 5,129 passing yards and 34 touchdown tosses while completing 67 percent of his attempts. His return should do wonders for the Steelers' passing game since the team finished next-to-last in passing offense last season, recording an average of only 186.3 yards per contest. Should you back Pittsburgh or are there better values in the current NFL odds? Before making NFL predictions on who wins it all, be sure to see the latest 2021 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top pro football expert, R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

He is fading the New England Patriots at 12-1 Super Bowl odds 2021, even though they're one of the favorites.

White knows New England has plenty of work to do in order to get its offense back in gear. Tom Brady had very few weapons at his disposal last season and, despite posting a 12-4 record to win the AFC East for the 11th consecutive year, the team suffered as a result. The Patriots were 15th in the NFL in total offense (354 yards) and ranked 18th in rushing offense, averaging a mere 106.4 yards per game.

However, the Patriots' No. 1 priority right now has to be the quarterback position, as Brady is without a contract and rumored to be ready to test the market. New England reportedly has yet to contact the future Hall-of-Famer about returning. Although he will be 43 years old when the 2020 season begins, the four-time Super Bowl MVP proved he still has gas in the tank, as he threw for over 4,000 yards eighth time in nine campaigns last year without having an abundance of talented targets.

New England also could lose key parts of the league's top-ranked defense via free agency. Nose tackle Danny Shelton made the most of his increased playing time (63 tackles, three sacks) and safety Devin McCourty finished tied for second in the NFL with a career high-tying five interceptions. Both figure to be on many teams' wish lists this offseason. White also told SportsLine the Patriots will have the toughest projected schedule in 2020, another reason he's fading them.

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

Instead, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

San Francisco 49ers 13-2

Baltimore Ravens 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

New England Patriots 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 16-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 25-1

Los Angeles Rams 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Chicago Bears 30-1

Buffalo Bills 33-1

Indianapolis Colts 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Los Angeles Chargers 40-1

Denver Broncos 45-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 75-1

New York Jets 75-1

Arizona Cardinals 75-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1

Carolina Panthers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1