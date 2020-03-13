NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, best values, top teams to fade from Vegas insider

The Kansas City Chiefs are just over a month removed from winning their first Super Bowl since 1969, but are already thinking about a repeat. They've already used the franchise tag on disruptive defensive lineman Chris Jones and will be looking for upgrades as free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft play out in the next few months. The early 2021 Super Bowl odds list Kansas City as the 5-1 favorite, ahead of the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers (13-2) and Baltimore Ravens (7-1).

With so much NFL news set to play out, should you pay a 5-1 premium on the Chiefs or are there better values in the latest Super Bowl 55 odds? Before making NFL predictions on who wins it all, be sure to see the latest 2021 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top pro football expert, R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the San Francisco 49ers at 13-2 Super Bowl LV odds. The Niners are coming off a breakout 2019 campaign where they went 13-3 and advanced to the Super Bowl LIV, where they fell 31-20 to the Chiefs.

White isn't calling that run a fluke, noting that they finished first in the NFC in Pythagorean wins by more than one full victory. But he also notes that the Niners were played tightly by their NFC West rivals late in the season and that their division could be one of the most competitive in the NFL in 2020.

"With the fourth-toughest schedule in the league, taking the 49ers as one of the favorites to win the title doesn't make much sense from a value perspective," he told SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

Instead, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

San Francisco 49ers 13-2

Baltimore Ravens 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

New England Patriots 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 16-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 25-1

Los Angeles Rams 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Chicago Bears 30-1

Buffalo Bills 33-1

Indianapolis Colts 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Los Angeles Chargers 40-1

Denver Broncos 45-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 75-1

New York Jets 75-1

Arizona Cardinals 75-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1

Carolina Panthers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1