Joe Burrow defied the odds by leading LSU to a national title. He'll face an even bigger challenge when he goes under center for the Cincinnati Bengals, one of three teams getting 200-1 in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill along with the Jaguars and Washington. The Rams (150-1) in 1999 are the biggest preseason long shot to ever win it all.

Few will be bold enough to include teams getting triple-digit Super Bowl LV odds in their NFL bets, but you can expect the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1), Baltimore Ravens (13-2) and San Francisco 49ers (7-1) to see plenty of action as bettors look for the best values on top of the NFL odds board. Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the Dallas Cowboys at 12-1 in the latest Super Bowl 55 odds. The Cowboys made several offseason moves like retaining Amari Cooper at wide receiver and adding Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on defense. Dallas also hired Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett, who never got the Cowboys to the next level.

But White, in particular, is concerned about the loss of elite cornerback Byron Jones, who signed an $82.5 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason. That could leave Dallas vulnerable against division rivals like Carson Wentz and the Eagles as well as the potentially-improved passing attack for the Giants led by Daniel Jones. White sees Dallas as a strong team that could be better than last year's 8-8 effort, but not one that should be among the 2021 Super Bowl favorites.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 18-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 25-1

Buffalo Bills 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1