NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, optimal values, targets from Vegas insider

While the coronavirus pandemic has frozen much of the sports world, the 2020 NFL season could go on as planned. While pro days and other offseason plans could be impacted, the 2021 Super Bowl odds remain on the board at sportsbooks, with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs sitting at the top of the NFL odds board at 13-2. And in the moments following the news that future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady would not return to the Patriots, New England's Super Bowl odds 2021 rose from 12-1 to 17-1.

White is fading the New England Patriots at 17-1 Super Bowl LV odds. After winning Super Bowl LIII the previous year, New England collapsed late in the 2019 season. After a promising 12-3 start, the Pats lost to the lowly Dolphins in Week 17, costing them a playoff bye, and then had its worst postseason performance since 2009, falling to the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

With Brady on his way out, White doesn't see the Patriots being a good value given a major void under center. With questions surrounding the skill players and defense, White isn't going near the Patriots at this price.

"I don't expect them to go out and break the bank for playmakers in the passing game to help," White told SportsLine. "The defense could lose several key free agents as well. Plus, in a stark reversal of what usually is the case, the Patriots have the toughest projected schedule in the league next season. I'd have to get a much better price than 17-1 to bet on Bill Belichick working his magic yet again."

Kansas City Chiefs 13-2

Baltimore Ravens 7-1

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

New England Patriots 17-1

Dallas Cowboys 17-1

Philadelphia Eagles 17-1

Seattle Seahawks 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 20-1

Green Bay Packers 22-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 22-1

Los Angeles Rams 24-1

Indianapolis Colts 26-1

Buffalo Bills 27-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-1

Tennessee Titans 30-1

Cleveland Browns 30-1

Chicago Bears 33-1

Los Angeles Chargers 33-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 43-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Arizona Cardinals 50-1

Las Vegas Raiders 60-1

Detroit Lions 66-1

New York Jets 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

New York Giants 80-1

Miami Dolphins 80-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 120-1

Washington Redskins 150-1

Cincinnati Bengals 150-1