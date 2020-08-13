Watch Now: Time to Schein: Matt Ryan and the Falcons will sizzle this 2020 season ( 1:44 )

George Kittle was an central part of the San Francisco 49ers making it to Super Bowl 54. Now, he'll be part of San Francisco's next six attempts to win the franchise's sixth championship after signing a $75 million contract extension on Thursday. The 49ers are currently 7-1 in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill, and only the Ravens (13-2) and defending champion Chiefs (5-1) have shorter NFL odds.

The Cowboys are 12-1 in the Super Bowl 55 odds after signing four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a one-year, $6 million contract on Thursday, but can you trust the Cowboys at that price considering they haven't made it past the NFC Divisional Round in 25 years? Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is all over the Arizona Cardinals at 60-1 in the Super Bowl LV odds. The Cardinals went 5-10-1 in Kliff Kingsbury's first season at the helm, but Kyler Murray showed flashes during his rookie season by completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 544 yards and four more scores.

Kingsbury's offense looked considerably more dynamic after the arrival of running back Kenyan Drake halfway through the season. The Cardinals scored at least 24 points in six of eight games with Drake in the lineup, as he put up 814 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns during that span. Now, Arizona's offense adds a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver after trading for DeAndre Hopkins.

"Kyler Murray could explode in his second year with the weapons surrounding him," White told SportsLine. "And the Cardinals landed an impact defender early in the draft in Isaiah Simmons before upgrading the offensive line with the third-round value selection of Josh Jones. This looks like a team capable of making a playoff run in the wide-open NFC."

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 18-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 25-1

Buffalo Bills 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1