NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, top values, targets from Vegas insider

NFL free agency doesn't officially open until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but teams are already signing players to extremely lucrative contracts. The Tennessee Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill agreed to terms on a contract extension, which includes $62 million guaranteed. Tannehill led the NFL with a passer rating of 117.5 last season and helped the Titans make their first AFC Championship appearance since the 2002 season. The latest 2021 Super Bowl odds list the Titans at 35-1, while the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL odds board at 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings have recently agreed to a two-year contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Last season, Cousins threw for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions during the regular season. Can Cousins or Tannehill lead their team to a Super Bowl title, or is there value elsewhere on the 2021 Super Bowl odds board? Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

White is fading the San Francisco 49ers at 13-2 Super Bowl LV odds. San Francisco won just four games in 2018 before surprising the entire NFL and going 13-3 and making a run to the Super Bowl last season. However, White notes that the 49ers play in one of the strongest divisions in the NFL and believes they'll have a tough time repeating their late season heroics from a season ago.

"The 49ers had to win several close games late in the season, particularly against their NFC West rivals," White told SportsLine. "Can they repeat in what figures to be the strongest division top to bottom in the NFL in 2020? With the fourth-toughest schedule in the league, taking the 49ers as a favorite to win the title doesn't make much sense from a value perspective."

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

San Francisco 49ers 13-2

Baltimore Ravens 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

New England Patriots 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 16-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 25-1

Los Angeles Rams 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Chicago Bears 30-1

Buffalo Bills 33-1

Indianapolis Colts 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Los Angeles Chargers 40-1

Denver Broncos 45-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 75-1

New York Jets 75-1

Arizona Cardinals 75-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1

Carolina Panthers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1