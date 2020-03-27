NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, values, best targets, advice from Vegas insider

Attempting to follow up their stellar 2019 season could be a difficult task for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The team ran the table after splitting the first four games, while Jackson led the Ravens in rushing with 1,208 yards and topped the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. Baltimore faltered in the postseason and lost its Divisional-Round game against Tennessee, but with veteran end Calais Campbell joining one of the top defenses in the league, Vegas is high on the Ravens in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds.

In fact, the latest Super Bowl 55 odds list the Ravens among the favorites at 13-2, while Kansas City is favored to repeat as champion at 4-1. San Francisco (7-1), New Orleans (11-1), and Dallas (12-1) also are listed among the 2021 Super Bowl favorites. Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is all over the Denver Broncos at 50-1 in the latest Super Bowl LV odds. Denver continued its gradual progress, posting seven victories last season after recording six in 2018 and five the previous year.

The Broncos were formidable defensively in 2019, finishing 12th with an average of 337 yards allowed per game, but their offense ranked near the bottom of the league (28th, 298.6 yards). However, quarterback Drew Lock gave the team hope for the future during a brief trial in place of an ineffective Joe Flacco. The 23-year-old product of Missouri completed 64.1 percent of his passes, threw for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns, and guided Denver to a 4-1 record in his starts.

"For the Broncos to make waves in January, (Lock) is going to need to take a big step in his development in Year Two, and Denver will need to make sure it doesn't lose too many key defensive pieces to free agency," White told SportsLine. "The Broncos can be better than several AFC teams ahead of them in terms of Super Bowl odds, including the AFC West-rival Chargers and Raiders, who are 25-1 and 30-1, respectively."

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

Instead, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 4-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-1

Philadelphia Eagles 17-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 20-1

Buffalo Bills 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1