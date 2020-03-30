NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, values, optimal targets, advice from Vegas insider

The AFC may have produced the Super Bowl champion last season, but the NFC was a fiercely competitive conference that had three teams finish with 13-3 records. Life won't get any easier in the NFC since several teams that missed the playoffs made moves that improved their 2021 Super Bowl odds.

No move was bigger than the one made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who brought in six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to help turn around their fortunes. Thanks to the addition of Brady, Tampa Bay is \listed at 16-1 in the latest Super Bowl 55 odds at William Hill, while the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at 4-1. Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the Dallas Cowboys at 12-1 Super Bowl LV odds. Dallas struggled to finish with a .500 record last season and didn't defeat a team with a winning record until beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who recently was given the franchise tag, has led the Cowboys to the playoffs twice in his first four years in the NFL and finished second in the league with 4,902 passing yards last season. However, he often failed to come through in big situations. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was fourth in the NFL with 1,357 yards on the ground, but reached triple digits only twice over his last eight contests.

The Cowboys ranked ninth in total defense (327 yards) in 2019, but lost four integral members of the unit via free agency, including defensive end Robert Quinn (team-leading 11.5 sacks).

"I'm worried about the talent that escaped via free agency," White told SportsLine. "While there's nothing wrong with Dallas' offense, I'm not sure Gerald McCoy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are significant upgrades from the players they're replacing, and neither addresses the key loss of Byron Jones from the secondary."

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

Instead, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 4-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-1

Philadelphia Eagles 17-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 20-1

Buffalo Bills 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1