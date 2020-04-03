NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, values, targets, advice, bets from Vegas insider

As the NFL Draft draws closer, all 32 teams are angling to optimize their picks in an attempt to improve their 2021 Super Bowl odds. Every team is looking for players who will take their organizations from the middle of the pack to among the Super Bowl 55 favorites. With the draft set for April 23 to 25, there's plenty to look forward to.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're one of the favorites at 7-1 in the latest Super Bowl LV odds. Behind the strong play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a rushing game that improved during the postseason and a defense that was second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl for the first time in seven seasons.

However, White sees holes in the 49ers' quest to make it to back-to-back title games. The competition within the NFC West figures to be intense in 2020, as the Cardinals acquired All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, while the Rams and Seahawks will once again be strong. San Francisco's defense will struggle to replace traded defensive end DeForest Buckner, and Garoppolo's 13 interceptions last season were also a concern.

"I don't think the 49ers were a fluke by any means, and the stats back up their Super Bowl LIV run, as they finished first in the NFC in Pythagorean wins by more than one full win," White told SportsLine. "But they had to win several close games late in the season, particularly against their NFC West rivals."

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 4-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-1

Philadelphia Eagles 17-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 20-1

Buffalo Bills 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1