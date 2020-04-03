NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, values, targets, advice, bets from Vegas insider
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice
As the NFL Draft draws closer, all 32 teams are angling to optimize their picks in an attempt to improve their 2021 Super Bowl odds. Every team is looking for players who will take their organizations from the middle of the pack to among the Super Bowl 55 favorites. With the draft set for April 23 to 25, there's plenty to look forward to.
This portion of the NFL calendar means there is plenty of value in the early 2021 Super Bowl odds. Successfully predicting which teams are best positioned to make the smart moves this offseason means finding value in the latest Super Bowl LV odds. Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.
Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.
White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.
Top 2021 Super Bowl picks
White is fading the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're one of the favorites at 7-1 in the latest Super Bowl LV odds. Behind the strong play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a rushing game that improved during the postseason and a defense that was second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl for the first time in seven seasons.
However, White sees holes in the 49ers' quest to make it to back-to-back title games. The competition within the NFC West figures to be intense in 2020, as the Cardinals acquired All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, while the Rams and Seahawks will once again be strong. San Francisco's defense will struggle to replace traded defensive end DeForest Buckner, and Garoppolo's 13 interceptions last season were also a concern.
"I don't think the 49ers were a fluke by any means, and the stats back up their Super Bowl LIV run, as they finished first in the NFC in Pythagorean wins by more than one full win," White told SportsLine. "But they had to win several close games late in the season, particularly against their NFC West rivals."
How to make Super Bowl 55 picks
Instead, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.
2021 Super Bowl odds to win
Kansas City Chiefs 4-1
Baltimore Ravens 13-2
San Francisco 49ers 7-1
New Orleans Saints 11-1
Dallas Cowboys 12-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-1
Philadelphia Eagles 17-1
Seattle Seahawks 17-1
Green Bay Packers 18-1
New England Patriots 20-1
Buffalo Bills 20-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1
Indianapolis Colts 25-1
Los Angeles Chargers 25-1
Minnesota Vikings 28-1
Los Angeles Rams 28-1
Las Vegas Raiders 30-1
Tennessee Titans 35-1
Cleveland Browns 40-1
Chicago Bears 40-1
Denver Broncos 50-1
Houston Texans 60-1
Atlanta Falcons 60-1
Arizona Cardinals 60-1
New York Giants 60-1
Detroit Lions 100-1
New York Jets 100-1
Miami Dolphins 100-1
Carolina Panthers 125-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1
Washington Redskins 200-1
Cincinnati Bengals 200-1
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minkah Fitzpatrick's plan to win DPOY
Pittsburgh's All-Pro safety believes he will have even more opportunities to make plays in...
-
Bears will host "open competition" at QB
Chicago will host an open competition at quarterback this offseason
-
2020 NFL Draft picks for all 32 teams
Find out how many picks your team has in the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Perriman ready to build on breakout year
Perriman is ready to take advantage of his opportunity with the Jets
-
'Fins Howard doesn't have No. 1 RB role
Howard signed No. 1 running back money in Miami, even if he doesn't technically have the job
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
NFL Mock Draft 2.0 results
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ three-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game