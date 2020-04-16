NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, values, top targets, advice, bets from Vegas insider

Tom Brady stunned the NFL when he decided to sign with the Buccaneers after spending the first 20 years of his career in New England. Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and will look to lead the Bucs to the promised land this season. If he's able to lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers will become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Vegas is also high on the Buccaneers in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is all over the Indianapolis Colts at 25-1 in the latest 20201 Super Bowl odds. Despite receiving a shocking blow before the season when quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired, the Colts still managed to win seven games in 2019.

The Colts featured an aggressive ground game, finishing seventh in the NFL with an average of 133.1 yards per game. Indianapolis was led by Marlon Mack, who recorded 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns. Mack was able to average nearly 4.5 yards per carry behind an imposing offensive line and is expected to be one of the main benefactors on Indianapolis' offense after Indy signed Philip Rivers.

Plus, the Colts have seen their AFC South opponents trade away some of their biggest playmakers this offseason. The Houston Texans, who have won the AFC South in four of the last five seasons, traded away wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, while Jacksonville shed quarterback Nick Foles and defensive end Calais Campbell. That bodes well for the Colts, who were squarely in the NFL playoff picture in 2019 before going just 1-5 in their last six games.

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 4-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-1

Philadelphia Eagles 17-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 20-1

Buffalo Bills 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1