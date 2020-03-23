NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, values, top targets, advice from Vegas insider

The New Orleans Saints had a stellar season in 2019, posting a 13-3 record to run away with the NFC South title and challenge for the top playoff seed in the conference. The team overcame an early injury to quarterback Drew Brees, going 5-0 in his absence, while wide receiver Michael Thomas set numerous league and franchise records. The 41-year-old Brees is coming back for another season, but should you back the Saints given their current 2021 Super Bowl odds?

The latest Super Bowl 55 odds list the Saints among the favorites at 11-1, while Kansas City is favored to repeat as champion at 4-1. San Francisco (7-1), Baltimore (13-2), and Dallas (12-1) also are listed among the latest 2021 Super Bowl favorites. Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the offseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the 49ers at 13-2 Super Bowl LV odds. San Francisco surprised everyone last season, going from a four-win team in 2018 to a 13-3 record, the top seed in the conference and NFC champion.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdown passes in his first full season as a starter in the NFL, but it appeared the 49ers' confidence in the 28-year-old all but disappeared in the playoffs. Garoppolo had only 19 pass attempts in San Francisco's Divisional-Round victory over Minnesota, with very few coming after an interception late in the first half, and a mere eight in the NFC Championship Game versus Green Bay.

Garoppolo performed well against Kansas City in Super Bowl 54 for three quarters, but was ineffective in the fourth as the 49ers squandered a 10-point lead and were unable to recover, leading some to wonder if he's capable of guiding the team to a championship.

"The Niners had to win several close games late in the 2019 season, particularly against their NFC West rivals," White told SportsLine. "Can they repeat in what figures to be the strongest division in the NFL in 2020? With the fourth-toughest schedule in the league, taking the 49ers as a favorite to win the title doesn't make much sense from a value perspective."

How to make Super Bowl 55 picks

Instead, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last year. This massive long shot has a talented roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2021 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 4-1

Baltimore Ravens 13-2

San Francisco 49ers 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-1

Philadelphia Eagles 17-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

New England Patriots 20-1

Buffalo Bills 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Los Angeles Rams 28-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 40-1

Chicago Bears 40-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

Houston Texans 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 60-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

New York Jets 100-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Washington Redskins 200-1

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1