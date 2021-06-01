NFL rosters are taking shape after free agency and the draft, and the perceived pecking order of the league is coming into view as a result. Through that lens, the 2022 Super Bowl odds are out, and there are intriguing teams near the top. The Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams project to be contenders, and each is listed at +1400 to win the Super Bowl by William Hill Sportsbook. That trio isn't at the top, however, with three more teams listed with better odds. The Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds at +1300 to win the Lombardi Trophy.

At the top of the heap are the teams that battled for the Super Bowl crown back in February 2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to repeat as champions, and they are listed at +650. Tampa Bay is not the betting favorite, however, with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs coming in at +525 after revamping their offensive line. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago.



Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model finds value in the Colts at +2500 in the Super Bowl 56 odds. The Colts are set up well to run the ball effectively in 2021, particularly with arguably the NFL's best offensive lineman in Quenton Nelson anchoring a tremendous group up front. Nelson, Eric Fisher and others will be protecting a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, but they should also be able to pave the way for Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor, the former Wisconsin superstar, made a real dent toward the end of the 2020 season. Though expectations were lofty for his rookie season, Taylor shattered them down the stretch, accumulating eight touchdowns and more than 800 total yards in his final six games. With Indianapolis set up to maximize his talents, it may be wise to project even bigger things from Taylor in 2021, and he is also surrounded by a young, talented group of skill players that can make things easier for Wentz.

Wentz is perhaps the biggest wild card for the Colts after something of a lost season in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there is optimism that Frank Reich can unearth some of the potential that led him to a star-quality season in 2017, as Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles during that campaign.

The Colts have a better supporting situation than what Wentz endured in Philadelphia, and that includes a defense that finished in the top 10 in numerous statistical categories last season.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000