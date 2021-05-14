The NFL Draft is in the books and rosters are taking shape, so it's the perfect time to start analyzing the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds. The Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Buccaneers, but they are still the favorites to win the title next February, according to the latest Super Bowl 56 odds. William Hill Sportsbook lists Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending AFC-champion Chiefs as the +525 favorite to win the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles. Tom Brady and the Bucs, who didn't lose any significant pieces from their title team, are not far behind at +650.

The combination of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on offense and an upgraded pass rush on the other side make the Buffalo Bills the third favorite in William Hill's 2022 Super Bowl futures at +1300. The Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are all listed at +1400. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model finds value in the Ravens, even though they're long shots at +1400 to win the Super Bowl. They went 11-5 last season and were ousted from the playoffs by the Bills in the Divisional Round, but Baltimore went 14-2 the previous season as Lamar Jackson won the league MVP award. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the team in 2020, possibly costing it the AFC North title when 18 players contracted COVID-19 before a 19-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 12.

The model is showing that Baltimore has a 9.5 percent chance to win the title, significantly better than the 6.7 percent implied by the team's +1400 Super Bowl odds 2022. The Ravens bolstered a line that struggled to protect Jackson last season and gave him another weapon in first-round receiver Rashod Bateman. Second-round edge rusher Jayson Oweh joins a defense led by star 2020 first-rounder Patrick Queen, so the model is projecting the Ravens as a strong value.

Another curveball: The model is fading the Buccaneers, even though they're one of the top favorites at +650 and just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay is coming off a dream season. After finishing second in the NFC South, the Buccaneers ran the table in the playoffs and upset the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the franchise's second title. Veteran running back Giovani Bernard joins a team that did not lose any key players in the offseason.

However, Tampa Bay is winning the Super Bowl in just 12.3 percent of SportsLine's simulations. At the team's current price of +650, the Buccaneers have an implied winning percentage of 13.3, meaning they do not offer value at their price. There are far better 2022 Super Bowl bets to make, according to the model.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts.



So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000