One look at the 2022 Super Bowl odds from sportsbooks like William Hill tells you quarterback is king, which is why Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the betting favorites at +525 despite losing to Tampa Bay in February. Quarterback Tom Brady will turn 44 in August, but after knocking off Kansas City to win his seventh Super Bowl ring in his first season with the Buccaneers, it's no surprise that the Bucs are the second favorite at +650 in the current Super Bowl odds 2022.

The only other team with better Super Bowl 56 odds than +1400 is Buffalo, the third choice in the Super Bowl LVI odds at +1300. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo won its first AFC East title since 1995 and advanced to the AFC Championship Game before running into Mahomes and the Chiefs. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model finds value in the Bills, even though they're long shots at +1300 to win the Super Bowl. Despite quarterback Josh Allen's rushing prowess, the ground game sputtered last season as the tandem of Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss combined to rush for under 80 yards per game and was non-existent in the postseason. Matt Breida was added through free agency to provide breakaway speed sorely lacking in the backfield. Buffalo also spend third- and fifth-round draft picks to bolster the offensive line.

The defense regressed last season, allowing 23.4 points as opposed to 16.2 in 2019. To that end, the Bills used their top two picks in this year's draft to take a pair of defensive ends in Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. According to the model, Buffalo wins Super Bowl LVI 9.9 percent of the time, a notable improvement over the 7.1 percent implied by its NFL odds to win the big game.

Another curveball: The model is fading the Buccaneers, even though they're one of the top favorites at +650 and just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay is coming off a dream season. After finishing second in the NFC South, the Buccaneers ran the table in the playoffs and upset the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the franchise's second title. Veteran running back Giovani Bernard joins a team that did not lose any key players in the offseason.

However, Tampa Bay is winning the Super Bowl in just 12.3 percent of SportsLine's simulations. At the team's current price of +650, the Buccaneers have an implied winning percentage of 13.3, meaning they do not offer value at their price. There are far better 2022 Super Bowl bets to make, according to the model.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000