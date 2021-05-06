The new NFL season is quickly approaching, and despite losing Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the team to beat, according to the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a plethora of game-breaking pass catchers, the Chiefs are the +525 favorites at William Hill Sportsbook to win Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium. The Buccaneers, who are led by seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and beat Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, are +650.

The Buffalo Bills, who are winless in four Super Bowl appearances, own the third-best 2022 Super Bowl futures odds at +1300. Every other team is listed at +1400 or higher.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.





Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model finds value in the Colts, even though they're huge long shots at +2500 to win the Super Bowl. The team made a major acquisition in the offseason by trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, formerly of the Eagles. He replaces Philip Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season. In Indianapolis, Wentz will be reunited with Frank Reich, who was Wentz's offensive coordinator in 2017 when the quarterback had arguably his best season, throwing a career-high 33 touchdowns.

At +2500, Indianapolis has an implied winning percentage of 3.8, but the model projects the Colts to win 7.0 percent of the time, meaning they provide value at this price.

Another curveball: The model is fading the Buccaneers, even though they're one of the top favorites at +650 and just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters and every key reserve and specialist from last season's Super Bowl-winning team. In the offseason, the Buccaneers added veteran running back Giovani Bernard and rookie edge rusher Joe Tryon, among others.

However at +650, they have an implied winning percentage of 13.3, but the model projects them winning the Super Bowl just 12.3 percent of the time. The odds on Tampa Bay could drop even lower as more fans bet on the reigning Super Bowl champs.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks





2022 Super Bowl odds to win

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000