The Chicago Bears made a major move during the 2021 NFL Draft that could shape the future of the franchise by jumping up to No. 11 to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. However, with Fields potentially a long-term project who could sit behind veteran Andy Dalton, the Bears are still +5000 long shots in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Of the five teams that drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, only the 49ers (+1400) are listed at shorter than +3000 in the Super Bowl 56 odds.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are set at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes signed through 2031. After making two consecutive Super Bowl trips, they're the 2022 Super Bowl favorites at +525.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model finds value in the Ravens, even though they're long shots at +1400 to win the Super Bowl. With Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback, the Ravens are 30-7 over the last two-and-a-half seasons.

During the offseason, the Ravens added wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman to make Baltimore's passing attack more potent. Even though the Ravens will focus on a ground-oriented offense, the balance should help prevent teams from loading the box come postseason time.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are hoping that the addition of Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh can help bolster a pass rush that was often lacking in 2020. With the Steelers struggling down the stretch and the Ravens closing strong, Baltimore looks like the favorite in the AFC North. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model has the Ravens winning Super Bowl 56 in 9.5 percent of simulations, even though the odds imply they only have a 6.7 percent chance to win.

Another curveball: The model is fading the Buccaneers, even though they're one of the top favorites at +650 and just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay is coming off a dream season. After finishing second in the NFC South, the Buccaneers ran the table in the playoffs and upset the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the franchise's second title. Veteran running back Giovani Bernard joins a team that did not lose any key players in the offseason.

However, Tampa Bay is winning the Super Bowl in just 12.3 percent of SportsLine's simulations. At the team's current price of +650, the Buccaneers have an implied winning percentage of 13.3, meaning they do not offer value at their price. There are far better 2022 Super Bowl bets to make, according to the model.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000