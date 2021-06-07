There are several teams with lofty 2022 Super Bowl odds, as the Houston Texans are currently listed at +20000 at William Hill Sportsbook. Other clubs are seen as big-time long-shots, with the new-look Detroit Lions coming in at +15000 in the current Super Bowl 56 odds. There are two teams with young quarterbacks facing uphill climbs, with No. 2 pick Zach Wilson leading the New York Jets and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence keying the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars.

At the top, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed at +625 to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and they bring their entire core back for another run. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the betting favorites at +525 according to the latest NFL odds, with the best player in football on board to captain a dynamic offensive attack. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the New Orleans Saints, even though they're long shots at +2500. The most notable change on the roster is the retirement of Drew Brees, which helps to explain why the Saints are +2500, but New Orleans is set up with a very talented roster to make up for the change at quarterback.

Regardless of who is playing quarterback for New Orleans, weapons won't be an issue for the Saints. Michael Thomas endured a grueling season in 2020, battling injuries and a downturn in production. However, the All-Pro wide receiver from Ohio State led the NFL in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) in his last full season in 2019 and is exceptionally reliable. Thomas is flanked by a strong offensive line and one of the top running backs in football, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara led the league with 21 total touchdowns last season, producing nearly 1,700 total yards and regularly flummoxing opposing defenses with his versatility and talent. The Saints should return value on what the model projects as a 5.0 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, solidly exceeding their implied odds.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts.



So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds?

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000