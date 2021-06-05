The past two Super Bowl champions have the best odds to return to the big game and win Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., according to William Hill Sportsbook. Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl 54 champion Kansas City Chiefs are the +500 favorites (risk $100 to win $500) in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds, while Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Super Bowl LV champs, are +650. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 last February.

Among the other 2022 Super Bowl favorites are the Buffalo Bills at +1300, and the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, all at +1400. The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers are both listed at +1600 in the Super Bowl 56 odds. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Tennessee Titans at +3500. Tennessee featured a triple threat on offense with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for nearly 4,000 yards, 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and 1,000-yard receiver A.J. Brown. Tannehill completed 65.5 percent of his passes last season, tossing 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions for a 106.5 rating. Henry was a beast on the ground, rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns, including 16 plays of 20 or more yards.

Brown is fast becoming one of the league's best receivers. The 2019 second-round pick had 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns and in his two-year career, has already piled up 122 catches for 2,126 yards and 19 touchdowns. Tennessee also got much-needed pass rushing help in free agency. The Titans signed edge rusher Bud Dupree, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and defensive lineman Denico Autry, who had 7 ½ sacks for the Indianapolis Colts a year ago.

With the return of several key pieces in a potent offense and a defense that looks to be improved, the Titans win Super Bowl LVI 3.3 percent of the time, according to the model. That's more than the implied winning percentage based on the team's +3500 Super Bowl odds 2022 at William Hill Sportsbook, making Tennessee a good value.

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000