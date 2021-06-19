The Baltimore Ravens won their first postseason game since 2014 last season. It was also the first career playoff victory for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens needed to improve their passing game to truly become strong 2022 Super Bowl contenders. The Ravens now appear to be among the top Super 2022 Super Bowl picks in the AFC after adding Super Bowl LIV hero Sammy Watkins and spending two prominent draft choices on wide receivers, including Minnesota's Rashod Bateman in the first round. An improved offense, along with a defense that ranked second in the AFC last season, could make the Ravens worthy of consideration when making your 2022 Super Bowl predictions.

The Ravens are listed at +1400 in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. With Jackson leading the way, the Ravens are poised to make a run at their first Super Bowl appearance in nine years. Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in two seasons and is the key to Baltimore reaching Super Bowl LVI. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Tennessee Titans, even though they're long shots at +3000. Tennessee has powered up on offense in an effort to reach its second Super Bowl. The Titans fell one game short two years ago and lost in the AFC Wild Card Game last season. A trade for future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones in June could prove to be a key move that may put them in position to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the first time in over two decades.

Derrick Henry won the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award and became the eighth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards (2,027). He has led the league in rushing yards and TDs each of the last two years. The new wide receiver combination of Jones and third-year star A.J. Brown may simply overwhelm opposing defenses. Brown made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after totaling 1,075 yards and 11 TDs in 14 games last season. The model says the Titans hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 4.5 percent of simulations, more often than their odds imply.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000