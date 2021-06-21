The San Francisco 49ers rode the NFC's best defense to a conference championship two seasons ago. Last year, injuries wrecked the Niners' attempt to return to the Super Bowl. Now, San Francisco should get many of its key players back, making the 49ers one of the tempting 2022 Super Bowl picks from the NFC. Most notably, having defensive stars Nick Bosa and Dee Ford in action again, along with superstar tight end George Kittle, could make the 49ers strong 2022 Super Bowl contenders.

The 49ers are listed at +1400 in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. San Francisco's quarterback position will be key in the attempt to win its first Super Bowl in 27 years. Oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo may get a chance to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl LVI run, but the 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select two-time FCS Champion Trey Lance at No. 3 overall. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds. You can see its top NFL picks and predictions here.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the New Orleans Saints, even though they're long shots at +3000. There is much skepticism surrounding the Saints in their first year of the post-Drew Brees era, but New Orleans can turn to former Buccaneers gunner Jameis Winston, who may be much improved after learning behind Brees for a season, or exciting dual-threat Taysom Hill. Both have been hand-picked by legendary offensive mastermind Sean Payton and either quarterback will have plenty of offensive firepower.

Two-time NFL receptions leader and 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas should be healthy and ready to operate as the crux of New Orleans' passing game again. Four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara led all non-quarterbacks in total touchdowns last year with a career-high 21. SportsLine's model says the Saints hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 5.1 percent of simulations, far more often than their Super Bowl odds 2022 imply.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts (25-1). You need to see the model's analysis before making any Super Bowl 56 bets.

So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the picks from the model that's up almost $7,900.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000