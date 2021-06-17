The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC Wild Card Game last season, but made a major offseason move for an even deeper playoff run. The Rams are among the 2022 Super Bowl favorites after trading for longtime Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Pairing an offense guided by the quarterback who became the fastest in NFL history to reach 45,000 career passing yards with the NFL's best defense from 2020 could make the Rams one of the strongest selections for your 2022 Super Bowl predictions.

The Rams are listed at +1400 in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook after leading the NFL with 53 sacks. Elsewhere in the NFC, the latest 2021 NFL odds list the Packers at +1600 to win the Super Bowl, while the Saints are +2500 and the 49ers are +1400 in the Super Bowl 56 futures. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds. You can see its top NFL picks and predictions here.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Seattle Seahawks, even though they're long shots at +2500. Seattle had not made it past the divisional round since the 2014 season, which ended with a loss to New England in Super Bowl XLIX. Quarterback Russell Wilson expressed frustration after the Seahawks were eliminated in the first round of the NFC playoffs following a 12-win season and the team's first NFC West title in four years.

Seattle responded by adding veteran guard Gabe Jackson, a premier pass blocker who should strengthen the protection for Wilson, veteran tight end Gerald Everett and exciting rookie wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf has blossomed into a superstar, as he set a franchise record with 1,303 receiving yards last year. Tyler Lockett also set a team record with 100 receptions in 2020. Seattle's defense, which surged in the second half of last season and did not allow more than 23 points from Weeks 10 through 17, is led by future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The model says the Seahawks win Super Bowl 56 in 3.8 percent of simulations, more often than their odds imply.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Super Bowl 56 bets.



So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the picks from the model that's up almost $7,900.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000