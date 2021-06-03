Players are in the midst of offseason workouts, and training camps for the 2021 NFL season are about six weeks away. That means rosters are largely set, so bettors can start thinking about their picks from the 2022 NFL Futures odds to win Super Bowl LVI. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the title in February, and William Hill Sportsbook lists those as the top two teams in its latest 2022 Super Bowl odds. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the +525 favorites, while the Bucs, led by seven-time champion Tom Brady, are listed second at +650.

The Buffalo Bills, who lost to Kansas City in the AFC title game, are listed at +1300, while the NFC runner-up Green Bay Packers are +1800. The Aaron Rodgers saga has the Packers behind the Bucs, as well as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, who are at +1400 along with the AFC's Baltimore Ravens. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds.

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model fading the Buccaneers. The Bucs are the second favorite at +650 and are one of the few defending champions in recent memory to retain every key free agent. They also signed running back Giovani Bernard, receiver Antonio Brown should be a bigger piece of the offense and explosive pass rusher Joe Tryon was added in the first round of the draft.

But it is notoriously difficult to repeat as Super Bowl champion. Eight teams have done it, and none since Brady's Patriots in 2004, when the quarterback was 27 years old. Brady will be 44 when the season starts, and he had arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason. Tampa Bay didn't even win the division last season, finishing second to the Saints before running the table in the playoffs. It was their first postseason appearance -- and fourth winning season -- since 2007.

SportsLine's simulations show Tampa Bay winning the 2022 Super Bowl just 12.3 percent of the time. The Bucs have an implied winning percentage of 13.3 based on their +650, so the value isn't there.

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts.



So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds?

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000