Training camps are approaching, and the 2021 NFL season should provide a better situation for bettors than last season. There are expected to be fewer speed bumps on the road to the 2022 Super Bowl, with minimal schedule disruptions and fans filling stadiums to revive home-field advantage. There is still plenty of information you need to consider before you make any picks based on the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been installed as the team to beat, with William Hill Sportsbook listing the AFC champions as the +525 favorite in its latest Super Bowl odds 2022. William Hill appears to be siding with 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, who led Kansas City to the title in 2019, over Tom Brady, who will be 44 in August but won his seventh title in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV but are listed as the second 2022 Super Bowl favorite at +650. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds. You can see its top NFL picks and predictions here.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Chicago Bears, even though they're long shots at +5000. The Bears went 8-8 and made the playoffs last season, with a six-game midseason losing streak destroying a 5-1 start. They won three of their last four before a 21-9 loss to the Saints in an NFC Wild-Card game.

William Hill lists Chicago as the third choice to win the division at +360, behind the Vikings (+275) and Packers (-135). With the Aaron Rodgers controversy in Green Bay and Minnesota still counting on Kirk Cousins at quarterback, the Bears could be a surprise team in 2021. Based on their +5000 Super Bowl 56 odds, the Bears have an implied 2.0 percent chance of winning, but the model is projecting them to win 2.4 percent of the time. That makes them a value pick that would pay off huge.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Super Bowl 56 bets.



So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the picks from the model that's up almost $7,900.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000