Training camps are approaching, and the 2021 NFL season should provide a better situation for bettors than last season. There are expected to be fewer speed bumps on the road to the 2022 Super Bowl, with minimal schedule disruptions and fans filling stadiums to revive home-field advantage. There is still plenty of information you need to consider before you make any picks based on the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been installed as the team to beat, with William Hill Sportsbook listing the AFC champions as the +525 favorite in its latest Super Bowl odds 2022. William Hill appears to be siding with 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, who led Kansas City to the title in 2019, over Tom Brady, who will be 44 in August but won his seventh title in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV but are listed as the second 2022 Super Bowl favorite at +650. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds. You can see its top NFL picks and predictions here.
Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions
After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Chicago Bears, even though they're long shots at +5000. The Bears went 8-8 and made the playoffs last season, with a six-game midseason losing streak destroying a 5-1 start. They won three of their last four before a 21-9 loss to the Saints in an NFC Wild-Card game.
William Hill lists Chicago as the third choice to win the division at +360, behind the Vikings (+275) and Packers (-135). With the Aaron Rodgers controversy in Green Bay and Minnesota still counting on Kirk Cousins at quarterback, the Bears could be a surprise team in 2021. Based on their +5000 Super Bowl 56 odds, the Bears have an implied 2.0 percent chance of winning, but the model is projecting them to win 2.4 percent of the time. That makes them a value pick that would pay off huge.
How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks
The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Super Bowl 56 bets.
So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the picks from the model that's up almost $7,900.
2022 Super Bowl odds to win
Chiefs +525
Buccaneers +650
Bills +1300
Ravens +1400
Rams +1400
49ers +1400
Packers +1600
Browns +1800
Broncos +2000
Colts +2500
Saints +2500
Seahawks +2500
Dolphins +2800
Cowboys +2800
Titans +3000
Patriots +3000
Steelers +3500
Chargers +3500
Cardinals +4000
Vikings +4000
Falcons +5000
Bears +5000
Washington Football Team +5000
Panthers +6000
Raiders +7000
Giants +7500
Eagles +7500
Bengals +10000
Jaguars +10000
Jets +10000
Lions +15000
Texans +20000