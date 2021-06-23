The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years last season, ending the longest postseason drought in the NFL. The Browns also won a playoff game for the first time since 1995, as they knocked off the rival Steelers to make their postseason return even sweeter. Now, after winning 11 regular season games and posting their best regular season record since 2007, the Browns could be considered among the strongest 2022 Super Bowl picks from the AFC.

The Browns are listed at +1800 in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. First-team All-Pro Myles Garrett returns to lead the improved defense, while a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. can only make the Browns' Super Bowl 2022 case look even stronger. Elsewhere in the AFC, the latest NFL odds list the defending AFC champion Chiefs as +525 favorites to win Super Bowl 56, while the Ravens are +1400 and the Broncos are +2000 in the 2022 Super Bowl futures. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Indianapolis Colts, even though they're long shots at +3000. The Colts lost to the Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game last season and Philip Rivers retired after one season in Indianapolis. Looking to replace Rivers and possibly improve at quarterback, the Colts acquired former Eagles starter Carson Wentz, who rejoins head coach Frank Reich, the ex-Eagles offensive coordinator who sparked Philadelphia to its Super Bowl LII victory.

Wentz will have an impressive supporting cast to work with as he looks to regain the form that made him look like an MVP contender in the past. At wide receiver, Wentz will be able to lean on four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton and exciting second-year man Michael Pittman Jr., who could be headed for a breakout campaign.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020 and will support Wentz well in the effort to provide offensive balance. The model says the Colts win Super Bowl 56 in 7.0 percent of simulations, almost double what their 30-1 odds imply.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000