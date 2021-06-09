Many teams look different as the new NFL season nears, but the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to bring the band back. The Buccaneers are listed with 2022 Super Bowl odds of +625 at William Hill Sportsbook behind Tom Brady and a talented roster. However, Tampa Bay is not the betting favorite, yielding that distinction to the team it defeated in the 2021 Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the team with the best Super Bowl odds 2022 at William Hill Sportsbook at +525. Much of that stems from the individual brilliance of Mahomes, but the Chiefs also plugged several holes from their Super Bowl loss.

On the other hand, the Houston Texans are currently facing +20000 Super Bowl 56 odds at William Hill Sportsbook, reflecting their rebuilding nature and uncertainty at quarterback. Elsewhere, the Detroit Lions are at +15000 as they shift away from the Matthew Stafford era in full force. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Tennessee Titans, even though they're long shots at +3000. The Titans acquired future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons for a relatively modest price, and Tennessee will pair Jones with an already intriguing cast of talent.

Even with the 32-year-old coming off an injury-plagued season, Jones is a lethal threat. He holds the distinction as the No. 2 player in the history of the NFL in accumulating receiving yards in his first 10 seasons, trailing only Jerry Rice with 12,896. When he was on the field in 2020, Jones remained elite, racking up 771 yards in nine games and taking the attention of opposing defenses. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and with a dogged running game and a strong partner on the outside in A.J. Brown, Jones should be able to leave his mark in Nashville.

Defense is certainly the question for Tennessee, but the Titans made an effort to address issues on that side of the ball. Bud Dupree is a big-ticket acquisition as a pass rusher, as he generated eight sacks in 11 games last season after 11.5 sacks in 2019. Dupree will pair with Denico Autry as new additions, and the Titans should see an uptick in quarterback pressure as a result. Tennessee also added Janoris Jenkins to bolster the secondary. All told, the SportsLine Projection Model projects a 4.5 percent chance to win the 2022 Super Bowl, solidly outpacing the +3000 odds they currently have.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000