The Miami Dolphins have not won a playoff game since the 2000 season. They have advanced to the postseason only three times since then and have not appeared in the NFL playoffs since 2016. Still, there is a sense that the tide is turning in Miami and we soon may have to consider where we see the Dolphins among the 2022 Super Bowl picks in the AFC. While Miami has not been able to rise above mediocrity since Dan Marino retired, the pieces are starting to fall for the Dolphins to make the playoffs and get their shot to compete with the other 2022 Super Bowl contenders.

The Dolphins are listed at +2800 in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may be ready to rise as he opens the 2021 campaign as the starter and in good health. The defense has a chance to get Miami involved in conversations of who's underrated in the Super Bowl odds 2022 after it led the NFL with 29 takeaways, while the Dolphins may also strongly benefit from a massive draft haul of five picks in the first three rounds.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Buffalo Bills, even though they are +1300 underdogs to win the Super Bowl. Quarterback Josh Allen is the main reason why the Bills can reach Super Bowl LVI after they fell one game short last season. Allen set a franchise record with 46 total touchdowns as Buffalo made its deepest postseason run in 27 years. The Bills have totaled 23 regular season wins the past two years and won their first playoff game since 1995 last year. They took the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years.

Buffalo had the second-best offense and third-best passing game in the NFL last season and can keep pace with any of the other elite teams in the game. Stefon Diggs joined Allen to form one of the most lethal offensive duos in the league, as he led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. Most of the starters are returning on both sides of the ball and there was a heavy focus on bolstering the offensive and defensive lines in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The model says the Bills win Super Bowl 56 in 8.3 percent of simulations, more often than their odds imply.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000