The Seattle Seahawks have not made it back to the NFC Championship Game since they lost in the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion following the 2014 season. Still, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll have failed to make the postseason just once in nine seasons together and are regarded as 2022 Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. After winning the NFC West last season and being knocked out in the first round in a stunning home loss to the Rams, Wilson publicly shared his frustrations, and the Seahawks made significant moves to become stronger 2022 Super Bowl picks.

The Seahawks are listed at +2500 in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In their efforts to increase their chances of reaching Super Bowl 56, Seattle acquired top pass blocker Gabe Jackson and also added veteran tight end Gerald Everett and exciting rookie wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge to combine with rising star DK Metcalf and big-play artist Tyler Lockett. With future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams, who had the most sacks ever for a defensive back last year with 9.5 leading the defense, the Seahawks deserve consideration when reviewing the Super Bowl odds 2022. Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the New Orleans Saints, even though they are +3000 underdogs to win the Super Bowl. There is a quarterback battle looming in the first year of the post-Drew Brees era, but both potential starters could keep the team in contention. Former Buccaneer Jameis Winston could be much improved after learning under Brees and Sean Payton for a season. Dual threat Taysom Hill showed he could pilot the team effectively last year with a 3-1 record as a starter.

Either quarterback will be able to lean on two-time NFL receptions leader and 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas and will get strong all-around support from four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, who led all non-quarterbacks in total touchdowns with a career-high 21 scores from scrimmage in 2020.

The model says the Saints win the title in 5.1 percent of simulations, more often than their Super Bowl odds 2022 imply.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts (25-1). You need to see the model's analysis before making any Super Bowl 56 bets.

So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000