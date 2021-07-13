The Buffalo Bills reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years last season, as they also came away with their first playoff wins since 1995. Buffalo has righted its ship over the past two seasons with 23 regular season victories and won its first AFC East title in 25 years. Buffalo has quickly emerged as one of the top teams in the AFC and looking like one of the top 2022 Super Bowl picks from the conference. The Bills had the second-best offense and the third-best passing game in the NFL last season, and there is no reason to expect a downturn, so Buffalo could be one of the prime 2022 Super Bowl contenders.

The Bills are listed at +1300 in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Quarterback Josh Allen had a breakthrough season in 2020, as he set a Bills franchise record for total touchdowns with 46. Can the Bills once again make a run through the postseason? Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds. You can see its top NFL picks and predictions here.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the Baltimore Ravens, who are at +1400 underdogs to win the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson finally earned his first-ever NFL playoff win last year and the Ravens also notched their first postseason victory in six years. Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in two seasons. But there was a clear need for improvements in the passing game. Baltimore's 171.2 passing yards per game ranked last in the league in 2020.

Jackson threw for 400 fewer yards and 10 fewer TDs than he did in his MVP campaign of 2019. The Ravens could not longer afford to roll out a mediocre crew at wide receiver if they wanted to be serious about making a deep playoff run against the likes of the Chiefs and Bills. Baltimore added after Super Bowl LIV hero Sammy Watkins and spent two prominent draft choices on wide receivers, including Minnesota's Rashod Bateman in the first round. The Ravens can now be considered a strong contender to reach Super Bowl LVI after improving the offense to combine with a defense that ranked second in the AFC in 2020.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts (25-1). You need to see the model's analysis before making any Super Bowl 56 bets.

So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the picks from the model that's up almost $7,900.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000