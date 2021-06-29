The Buffalo Bills have gone from six wins to 13 over the last three seasons and the team is coming off its first postseason victories in a quarter-century. The next step is for Buffalo is to reach "The Big Game," and the team is one of the early 2022 Super Bowl contenders. The Bills made a number of notable additions this offseason to help them reach that goal, including running back Matt Breida and receiver Emmanuel Sanders. They also added two premier pass-rushers through the draft, first-round pick Gregory Rousseau and second-rounder Carlos Basham Jr.

By shoring up weak points and even more progression from star quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills are listed at +1300 (risk $100 to win $1,300) in the 2022 Super Bowl odds at William Hill Sportsbook. That is second-best in the AFC, trailing only the Chiefs (+525). Before making any 2022 Super Bowl picks based on the latest NFL odds, you need to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on finding value in the 2022 Super Bowl odds. You can see its top NFL picks and predictions here.

Top 2022 Super Bowl predictions

After simulating the season 10,000 times, the model likes the value of the New Orleans Saints, even though they're long shots at +2500.

Even though future Hall of Famer Drew Brees has retired, coach Sean Payton has shown he can win no matter who is under center. The Saints have gone 8-1 over the last two seasons when quarterbacks other than Brees have started, which is actually a better win percentage than the legendary QB had. Whether it's Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, spectacular quarterback play should continue under the offensive wizardry of Payton.

In recent memory, the Saints have always been known for their offense, but last year's squad was the most balanced in the Payton era. New Orleans ranked in the top five in scoring offense and scoring defense for the first time since 1987. New Orleans had a five-game midseason stretch in which it didn't allow more than one touchdown in any game, and the unit grew stronger this offseason with the team's first three draft picks.

While the 2022 Super Bowl odds give the Saints a 3.8 percent chance of winning Super Bowl 56, SportsLine's model pegs them at 5.1 percent.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl picks

The model is also high on a juicy long shot in the AFC that would pay even better than the Colts (25-1). You need to see the model's analysis before making any Super Bowl 56 bets.

So which long shot provides a juicy price to win Super Bowl LVI? And what other teams provide value at their current Super Bowl 2022 odds? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the picks from the model that's up almost $7,900.

2022 Super Bowl odds to win

Chiefs +525

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1300

Ravens +1400

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Packers +1600

Browns +1800

Broncos +2000

Colts +2500

Saints +2500

Seahawks +2500

Dolphins +2800

Cowboys +2800

Titans +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3500

Chargers +3500

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Falcons +5000

Bears +5000

Washington Football Team +5000

Panthers +6000

Raiders +7000

Giants +7500

Eagles +7500

Bengals +10000

Jaguars +10000

Jets +10000

Lions +15000

Texans +20000